Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 23.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $259.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $249.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

