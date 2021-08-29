Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 4,981 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 706,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $28,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after buying an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,860,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

