Rewardiqa (REW) Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $64,899.31 and $89.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00144290 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Rewardiqa

REW is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

