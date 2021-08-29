AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) and Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Head to Head Analysis

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) and AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Dundee Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. AGC pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. AGC pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and AGC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 34.04% 24.80% 20.38% AGC 5.40% 6.64% 3.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dundee Precious Metals and AGC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00 AGC 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.06%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dundee Precious Metals is more favorable than AGC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and AGC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $609.60 million 1.93 $196.00 million N/A N/A AGC $13.24 billion 0.79 $386.94 million $0.28 32.84

AGC has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats AGC on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. It also holds interests in various developing gold, silver, and copper exploration properties located in Canada, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About AGC

AGC, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products. The Chemicals segment deals with chlor-alkali and urethane products, water and oil repellents, solvents, gases, and specialty chemicals. The Ceramics and Other segment includes ceramic products, logistics, and financial services. The company was founded by Toshiya Iwasaki on September 8, 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

