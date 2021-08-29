Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $7.95 Million Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,755 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.07% of Penn National Gaming worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PENN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

PENN opened at $83.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.07.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

