Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 84,755 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 441.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,755 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.07% of Penn National Gaming worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PENN. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $1,819,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $83.56 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

