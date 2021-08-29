Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

NYSE HBI opened at $19.41 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

