Bank Hapoalim BM Takes $273,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $382.22 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.07. The firm has a market cap of $154.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,888,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,279,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,204,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total value of $1,035,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,000 shares of company stock worth $87,719,570. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

