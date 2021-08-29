Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 287 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUM opened at $131.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

