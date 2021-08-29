Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $16.89 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 244,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of V.F. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

