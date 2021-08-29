Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 224,600 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 224,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Cerner at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cerner by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after purchasing an additional 113,549 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 10.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cerner by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 54,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.97. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

