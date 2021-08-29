Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

ETSY opened at $210.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

