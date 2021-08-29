Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,477,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total value of $2,094,177.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 over the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.50.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $213.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.70.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.