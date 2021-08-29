Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,175,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,002,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 21.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 82,694 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CENTA. Truist started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

