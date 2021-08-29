Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Holdings Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,958,000 after purchasing an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after buying an additional 629,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,476 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,767,000 after acquiring an additional 235,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $104,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

In other news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $304.44 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.46 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

