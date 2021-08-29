Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,389 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CENTA. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.