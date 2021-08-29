Shanta Gold Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.10 (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) announced a dividend on Friday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SHG opened at GBX 13.10 ($0.17) on Friday. Shanta Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The firm has a market cap of £137.30 million and a PE ratio of 8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.10.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Shanta Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

