Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of IBKR opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $1,337,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,339,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,919,823.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 726,933 shares of company stock valued at $46,062,112. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $26,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

