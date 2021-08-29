Ashley Services Group Limited (ASH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on September 16th

Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ashley Services Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Get Ashley Services Group alerts:

About Ashley Services Group

Ashley Services Group Limited provides labor hire, recruitment, and training services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Labor Hire and Training. The company offers white-collar recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract placements through multi-specialist providers under the Blackadder brand name; and labor hire and workforce solutions under the Action Workforce and Concept Engineering brands.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashley Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashley Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.