Insider Buying: Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,002,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,201,571.04.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 18,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$13,875.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$23,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,600.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00.

CVE AU opened at C$0.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a current ratio of 22.09. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$1.59. The firm has a market cap of C$71.07 million and a P/E ratio of -23.23.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their target price on Aurion Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

