Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Update

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the July 29th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 837.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CTOUF opened at $12.60 on Friday. Charter Hall Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

