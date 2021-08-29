Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,628,700 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the July 29th total of 3,346,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56,287.0 days.

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

TELDF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $2.76 price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.76.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.