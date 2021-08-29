ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 156.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 799,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sapiens International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 46,004 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sapiens International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNS opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.37. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

