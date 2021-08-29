Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $198.78 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $115.28 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

