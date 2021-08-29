Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 11.68%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.24. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOUYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

