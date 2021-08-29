Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in AutoZone by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AutoZone by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,297,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,751,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,554.56.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,548.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,580.00. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,666.63.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

