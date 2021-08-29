Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.07 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,299 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBY opened at $117.50 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.21.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $463,730.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $2,484,859.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,794 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,809 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

