Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $804,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 63.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 136.4% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Salter sold 31,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,873,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,969,661 shares of company stock worth $204,640,925 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Argus reduced their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

