LSV Asset Management Buys 1,036,516 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036,516 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $32,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

