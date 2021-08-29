JG Boswell (BWEL) to Issue Dividend of $18.00 on September 10th

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) announced a dividend on Friday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 18.00 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from JG Boswell’s previous dividend of $16.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BWEL opened at $914.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $815.80. JG Boswell has a one year low of $527.00 and a one year high of $914.00.
About JG Boswell
