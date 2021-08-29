JG Boswell (BWEL) to Issue Dividend of $18.00 on September 10th

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) announced a dividend on Friday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 18.00 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from JG Boswell’s previous dividend of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BWEL opened at $914.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $815.80. JG Boswell has a one year low of $527.00 and a one year high of $914.00.

About JG Boswell

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

