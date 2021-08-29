Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD) Declares Final Dividend of $0.11

Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Sunday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Get Fleetwood alerts:

Fleetwood Company Profile

Fleetwood Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of manufactured modular accommodation in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: RV Solutions, Building Solutions, and Accommodation Solutions. The company also engages in the operation of accommodation villages; and manufacture and distribution of recreational vehicle parts and accessories, as well as the provision of associated services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fleetwood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetwood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.