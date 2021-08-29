Insider Selling: Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Sells $12,050.00 in Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $12,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Douglas F. Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 12th, Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93.
TPH opened at $24.18 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 369.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 391,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 308,416 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
Further Reading: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.