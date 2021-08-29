Insider Selling: Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Sells $12,050.00 in Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $12,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas F. Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93.

TPH opened at $24.18 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 369.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 391,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 308,416 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

