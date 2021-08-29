Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 187,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,319,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.7% in the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 91.7% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,175. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $792.41 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $472.84 and a twelve month high of $802.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $708.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.