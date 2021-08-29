IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $581,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $92.01 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.