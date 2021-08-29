Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 8,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 30,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI opened at $132.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.94.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

