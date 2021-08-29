Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 209 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BK opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on BK. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

