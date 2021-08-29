Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 3,763 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $118.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.52.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.