ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 48,640 Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 2.06% of Kamada worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Kamada by 99.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 20.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kamada in the first quarter valued at $1,665,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kamada by 1,276,250.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 153,150 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 56.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60. Kamada Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

KMDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

