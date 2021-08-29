ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 60,658 Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,658 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -18.86. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

