Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,795 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Camtek worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Camtek by 1.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Camtek by 57.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 235,250 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,374,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 98.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 107,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Camtek by 524.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 165,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 139,133 shares during the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAMT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.