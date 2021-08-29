Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,795 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Camtek worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Camtek by 1.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Camtek by 57.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 235,250 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,374,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 98.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 107,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Camtek by 524.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 165,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 139,133 shares during the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.62.
Several equities analysts have commented on CAMT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
