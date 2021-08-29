The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $55.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

