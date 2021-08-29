Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $824.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $818.52.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,282. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

