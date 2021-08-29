Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after acquiring an additional 554,314 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,170,000 after acquiring an additional 240,585 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,638 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,159,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $358.34 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $164.16 and a one year high of $359.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.98, a P/E/G ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.