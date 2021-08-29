Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on LDSCY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

LDSCY stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.4666 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

