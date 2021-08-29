Analysts Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Price Target at C$15.19

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$13.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$836.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$16.76.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

