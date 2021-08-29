CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,068 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $199.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $199.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.36.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Insiders have sold a total of 102,752 shares of company stock valued at $19,151,925 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

