Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $248.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 919 shares of company stock valued at $226,265 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

