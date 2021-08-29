Creative Planning Acquires 74,270 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,864 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,270 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

LVS stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

