American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,700 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 44,819 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 444.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL opened at $20.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.