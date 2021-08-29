Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 70.1% in August

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the July 29th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Aperam stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. Aperam has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

